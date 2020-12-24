FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GOOLOO’s portable jump starters and battery chargers are on sale from $24.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of its portable jump starters and car battery chargers. One of our favorites is the 4000A Portable Jump Starter at $98.99 shipped. You’d normally pay $170 here and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With such a large power reserve, you’ll be able to jump-start any gas engine and up to 10L diesel. However, it also does double-duty in powering your smartphone or tablet, thanks to the 2.1A, Quick Charge, and 15W USB-C ports available on the side. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head over to Amazon to view the rest of the GOOLOO deals from $24.50.

Don’t forget that we’re currently tracking the Tacklife T8 800A portable jump starter at $48 on Amazon. Within $0.50 of its low, this deal is perfect if you don’t quite need 4000A of power. Plus, it offers similar mobile capabilities, with an 18W USB-C, 2.1A, and Quick Charge port in tow.

Be sure that you also see the deal we’re tracking on Sony’s 7-inch in-car receiver. It’s something else every car should have, given that your ride will be upgraded with access to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Right now, it’s on sale for $100 off, dropping down to $500, making it a great choice for giving your ride a much-needed upgrade.

GOOLOO 4000A Portable Jump Starter features:

  • With 4000A Peak current , it can start all gasoline engines and 10.0L diesel vehicles in just a few minutes, including cars, Motorcycles, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, mower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, yachting
  • GOOLOO Car Starter GP4000 is equipped with dual USB charge ports(one is quick charge). It can be taken anywhere and quickly charge numerous portable devices, such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, GPS, camcorders, Bluetooth headphones and more.
  • Supports USB type-C charging (5V/3A); you can use it to charge your other devices or charge the jump starter itself

