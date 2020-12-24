FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nest Hub Max features a built-in display, more for $179 shipped (Reg. $225+)

-
Reg. $225+ $179

BuyDig offers the Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display for $179. Price reflected at checkout. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically goes for $225 or more at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $6. Bring the Nest Hub Max into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. The built-in display brings a whole different level of functionality to your setup with the ability to make video calls, enjoy content from various streaming partners, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and pick up a two-pack of Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs from TP-Link. This is a great way to leverage your Nest Hub Max while also automating various devices around your home. Whether you are bringing smart home control to your Christmas lights or just want to bring some automation to your space, this a great add-on to the lead deal above.

Slide over to our smart home guide for all of the latest price drops on everyday essentials for your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant-focused space. Lowe’s is currently offering the LIFX Z-TV LED light strip for $30, which is down from the usual $55 or more going rate. Check out all the details here on this HomeKit-enabled accessory.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Listen to music, check the weather or show off photos with this Google Nest Hub Max. Google Assistant lets you look up information and access apps with voice commands for effortless interaction, while the stereo speakers and subwoofer provide rich sound. This Google Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch touchscreen for easy interfacing.

