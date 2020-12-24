Save 25% on Nanoleaf’s Canvas HomeKit lighting panels starting at $60

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nanoleaf Canvas HomeKit Starter Set for $139 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $11 of the all-time low, and is matching the second-best price to date. Equipped with HomeKit support for integrating into your Siri setup, these lights can be rearranged into a variety of patterns to hang on your wall. Alongside multicolor output for setting some ambiance, these Canvas lights respond to touch and can even be configured to set scenes in the rest of your setup. In total, you’re getting nine panels with this starter set. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on coverage for an in-depth look. Head below for more from $60.

Also on sale, Best Buy’s eBay storefront has the Nanoleaf Canvas Expansion 4-Pack set for $59.99. Down from $80, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer matching the best price we’ve seen to date. Whether you already have a Canvas setup and want to expand or could use a few more panels for the lead deal, this lets you achieve even more unique patterns with the modular lighting set. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Earlier this morning we spotted a collection of smart door locks from popular brands like Schlage and Kwikset go on sale with as much as 30% in savings to be had. There’s also plenty other discounts in our smart home guide, including a new all-time low on LIFX’s Z-TV HomeKit-enabled LED strip at $30.

Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Set features:

Create your own lighting masterpiece with these touch-reactive LED Light Squares that connect together along each side to create any design you choose, whether it’s a clever ‘smart art’ decoration above your sofa or a colourful party wall in the basement rec room. Watch the lights react dynamically to your touch, and Rhythm Scenes make lights dance to your favorite music. Fully customize your Canvas inside the Nanoleaf App, set Schedules to wake up naturally.

