Best Android app deals of the day: Reigns, Beholder 2, Templar Battleforce, Witcheye, more

It is now time for all of the best Christmas Android game and app deals. After seeing a massive list of big-time price drops yesterday afternoon, the holiday deals continue today with another notably large selection of top-tier discounts courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include, but are very much not limited to, the Reigns series, Bridge Constructor Portal, Templar Battleforce RPG, Assassin’s Creed, The Talos Principle, Minit, Witcheye, and many more. Hit the fold for all of the best Christmas Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google Pixel 4a down at $319 unlocked (or FREE with contract) that now sits alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Note20 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Just make sure you don’t miss out on yesterday’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 all-time lows as well. 

Lenovo Smart Clock offers continue today alongside Sony’s 7-inch Android Auto receiver at a new all-time low and these TicWatch wearable deals. But you’ll also find a fresh new Anker 2-day sale from $17 and plenty of add-ons in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Sonic Mania $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Reigns: Game of Thrones:

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman.

Today's best iOS + Mac app deals: Alto's Odyssey, War of Mine, Agent A, ProShot, more

Last-minute deals at Home Depot can be picked up before Christmas: RYOBI, DEWALT, more

Amazon's wallet sale takes minimalist, metal, and more styles as low as $6

ComiXology's Marvel Masterworks sale takes up to 94% off Spider-Man, more from $1

RAYROW's USB-C hub has dual SD, microSD, 4K HDMI, Ethernet, much more at $40 (33% off)

Last minute digital gift card deals from $9.50: H&M, Lowe's, Yankee Candle, Michael's, more

Kano's latest touchscreen Coding PC now 33% off at an all-time low of $200

Fresh Skagen, Timex, and Citizen watch discounts arrive from $55 (Up to $153 off)

