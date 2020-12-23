It is now time for all of the best Christmas Android game and app deals. After seeing a massive list of big-time price drops yesterday afternoon, the holiday deals continue today with another notably large selection of top-tier discounts courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include, but are very much not limited to, the Reigns series, Bridge Constructor Portal, Templar Battleforce RPG, Assassin’s Creed, The Talos Principle, Minit, Witcheye, and many more. Hit the fold for all of the best Christmas Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google Pixel 4a down at $319 unlocked (or FREE with contract) that now sits alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Note20 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Just make sure you don’t miss out on yesterday’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 all-time lows as well.

Lenovo Smart Clock offers continue today alongside Sony’s 7-inch Android Auto receiver at a new all-time low and these TicWatch wearable deals. But you’ll also find a fresh new Anker 2-day sale from $17 and plenty of add-ons in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Reigns: Game of Thrones:

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!