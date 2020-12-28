Adobe Elements 2020 drops to $50, your choice of Photoshop or Premiere

This week only, Woot offers Adobe Elements 2020 software for Mac or PC for $49.99. You have the choice of Premiere or Photoshop at this price. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you’d typically pay as much as $100 for this software, depending on the bundle. Today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention during Thanksgiving week. Adobe Elements offers a scaled-down version of Creative Cloud with many of the same features for much less. This software suite can edit both photos and videos, making it a great entry point for beginners. Ships with 73 step-by-step guides to help you jump start your editing career. Adobe software is generally well-rated overall at Amazon.

Those looking to take their design and editing career to the next level will want to go with a year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud with the option to cancel at any time. You’ll miss out on the video aspect, but there’s no bigger name when it comes to editing photos. Learn more here.

Jump over to our daily apps roundup for even more deals on top-grade productivity software, games, and additional categories.

Rocking the latest Macs from Apple with the new M1 chip? Consider checking out the newest version of Pixelmator that’s made for Apple’s silicon. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and have to say, the performance blows away Photoshop at this point.

Adobe Photoshop/Premiere Elements 2019 features:

Auto-generated photo and video slideshows and collages are created just for you and delivered upon launch.

Easily make movies in the redesigned Quick Edit mode which offers a simplified Sceneline.

Share memes, animated GIFs, printed keepsakes, and full-length movies.

Get step-by-step help with 73 Guided Edits.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!