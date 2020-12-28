FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adobe Elements 2020 drops to $50, your choice of Photoshop or Premiere

-
Apps GameswootAdobe
Orig. $100 $50

This week only, Woot offers Adobe Elements 2020 software for Mac or PC for $49.99. You have the choice of Premiere or Photoshop at this price. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you’d typically pay as much as $100 for this software, depending on the bundle. Today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention during Thanksgiving week. Adobe Elements offers a scaled-down version of Creative Cloud with many of the same features for much less. This software suite can edit both photos and videos, making it a great entry point for beginners. Ships with 73 step-by-step guides to help you jump start your editing career. Adobe software is generally well-rated overall at Amazon.

Those looking to take their design and editing career to the next level will want to go with a year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud with the option to cancel at any time. You’ll miss out on the video aspect, but there’s no bigger name when it comes to editing photos. Learn more here.

Jump over to our daily apps roundup for even more deals on top-grade productivity software, games, and additional categories.

Rocking the latest Macs from Apple with the new M1 chip? Consider checking out the newest version of Pixelmator that’s made for Apple’s silicon. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and have to say, the performance blows away Photoshop at this point.

Adobe Photoshop/Premiere Elements 2019 features:

  • Auto-generated photo and video slideshows and collages are created just for you and delivered upon launch.
  • Easily make movies in the redesigned Quick Edit mode which offers a simplified Sceneline.
  • Share memes, animated GIFs, printed keepsakes, and full-length movies.
  • Get step-by-step help with 73 Guided Edits.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

Adobe

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Best Android app deals of the day: Baldurs Gate II, Twi...
The Room iOS narrative puzzlers see holiday price drops...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $...
Juicers and blenders up to $170 off in-time for the new...
Get $40 Amazon gift card with Microsoft 365 Family 12-m...
iPhone deals start at $130 with various models discount...
Save on Google Android smartphones: Pixel 3a drops to $...
Show More Comments

Related

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – TVs: VIZIO 70″ 4K $478, Element 50″ 4K $200, more from $150

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Google: Pixel 5 $649, Nest Mini $19, Stadia bundles, more

Read more Learn More
From $40

HyperX + SteelSeries PC gaming headsets, keyboards, and peripherals on sale from $40

Up to $25 off Learn More
35% off

K-Cup packs from just $10: Amazon Solimo, Dunkin Donuts, and more up to 35% off

From $10 Learn More
New low

NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees first discount to $111

$111 Learn More
Save now

Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car mounts, multi-port hubs, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Baldurs Gate II, Twilight Pro Unlock, Passpartout, more

FREE+ Learn More