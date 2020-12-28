APC’s 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS defends against power outages at $159 (Save 22%)

B&H currently offers the the APC 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS Pro (BR1500MS) for $158.99 shipped. Usually fetching $205 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. APC’s UPS is a great way to add some extra peace of mind to your home network for fending off power outages and surges. Alongside its 10 built-in outlets, on the front of APC’s 1500VA UPS you’ll find a 2.4A USB-A port as well as a USB-C charger. At full power load you’re looking at over five minutes of uptime, but at 50W that will climb to 130 minutes. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 265 customers. Head below for more.

Should 1500VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with the AmazonBasics Standby 800VA UPS at $80. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with a 12-outlet design, two more slots than the APC option, it’s still a notable alternative for powering a router and other gear.

For another way to elevate your network setup, earlier this morning we spotted a $30 price cut on Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem. This is a great way to avoid paying rental fees in the new year, especially considering the $150 price tag. Then check out all of the other work from home upgrades in our Write-Off Week hub.

APC 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS Pro features:

These Back-UPS Pro models provide premium battery backup and surge protection that are ideal for home or small office electronics, networking devices, gaming PCs and consoles. APC Back-UPS Pro models provide sinewave output, USB charging ports for your mobile devices (including Type C USB), and increased runtime for your critical electronics.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

