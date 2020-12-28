FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ditch the rental in 2021 with Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem at $150 (Save $30)

Amazon low $150

Amazon offers the Motorola MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $149.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Usually fetching $180, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since April and matches the all-time low set only once before. Whether Santa left a new Wi-Fi router under the tree or you’re looking to lower the internet bill in 2021, this modem from Motorola is a must-have upgrade. Alongside support for DOCSIS 3.1, you’ll enjoy upwards of 6Gb/s speeds with compatibility with Gigabit service plans. And plus, all of that without having to pay a monthly fee to an ISP. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to kick the rental unit to the curb, going with this ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Modem at $100 is a great alternative. It supports 600Mb/s plans and just like the featured model, also works with Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and other providers. But it’s a good idea to check with your ISP just to confirm compatibility. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking an all-time low on NETGEAR’s latest Orbi Wi-Fi 6 system at $380, alongside a collection of other price cuts in our networking guide. These eero mesh Wi-Fi deals are still live from $79, not to mention some TP-Link offerings starting at $20.

Motorola DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

With support for data transfer rates of up to 3.8 Gbps, the MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem from Motorola is capable of supporting a variety of bandwidth-intensive tasks such as online gaming, streaming multimedia content and more. Additionally, this Motorola modem supports the DOCSIS 3.1 cable standard along with Active Queue Management (AQM), which is designed to reduce network congestion and speed up online tasks such as page loads, gaming, video conferencing, and more.

