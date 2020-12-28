FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Put this affordable leather Apple Watch band on your wrist for just $7

-
Reg. $12+ $7

Marge Plus via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band in Brown for $7.14 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $12 or more price tag and matching the second-best we’ve tracked. While Apple is charging significantly more for a first-party Watch band, this alternative comes in at a particularly notable price. This is an easy way to add some additional style to your wrist without breaking the bank, which is particularly compelling if you had a new Watch under the tree this holiday season. Compatible with all Apple Watch models. It has stellar ratings from over 20,000 Amazon reviewers and is made from “100% genuine leather.” Includes an 18-month warranty with purchase.

Prefer a sport band? Give this option a try for $8 in various colors instead. It’s a great alternative to the pricier leather band above but still delivers a number of different color options to fit your style. It features a slimmer design than the lead deal above, making it a great option for workouts and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If today’s lead deal doesn’t fit your style, check out our roundup of the best third-party options from $5. You’ll find a wide-range of bands and straps to fit just about any budget.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes the price drop we spotted this morning on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at nearly $50 off, which marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked this year.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

100% Genuine leather band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, new stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-colored classic Buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent. Our warranty time is longer than others as our quality is guaranteed, unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, life time friendly customer service, ONLY offered by Marge Plus store.

