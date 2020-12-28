FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Barska biometric home safes up to $65 off for today only with deals from $130

-
30% off $130+

Today only, Woot is now offering nearly 30% off Barska biometric home safes. You can score the Barska Quick Access Biometric Fingerprint Security Safe Box for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $210, it currently fetches $176 at Amazon and closer to $195 at Staples. This safe features a module that offers both biometric fingerprint entry as well as a numerical keypad access (and a pair of backup keys). It can store up to 120 unique fingerprint scans and protects 0.46-cubic feet of belongings behind a pair of built-in pry-resistant steel deadbolts. Rated 4+ stars. More home safe deals below. 

If you’re just looking for something small to lock up some home protection or important documents, this Yale Security Alarmed Value Safe is worth consideration. It comes in at just $59 on Amazon where it caries 4+ star ratings. You’re dropping your storage space down to around 8.6-liters here, but it will certainly get the job done otherwise. 

Just make sure to browse through the rest of today’s Barska sale for additional models starting from $130 Prime shipped. All of the options are at the lowest price we can find, up to $65 in savings, and include 90-day Woot warranties. 

While are talking about shoring up your home security, be sure to check out this morning’s deal on the Siri-equipped Schlage Sense HomeKit Deadbolt. We also have the Wyze Smart Lock with Alexa control down at $90 and the YI home security cameras at under $16 each

More on the Barska Quick Access Biometric Safe Box:

Protect valuables and belongings with the HQ100 Biometric Keypad Safe by Barska. The safe features an all-new module that provides both a biometric fingerprint scanner and a numeric digital keypad. Store up to 120 unique fingerprints and 1 PIN Code into the memory bank. The advanced BioSecure technology will only recognize the fingerprints that have been programmed into the safe, and the PIN Code acts as a backup.

