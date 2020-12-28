FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iPhone deals start at $130 with various models discounted at Woot (Refurb)

-
Applewoot
Up to 50% From $130

Woot offers a selection of iPhones from $130. Our top pick is the certified refurbished iPhone X 256GB for $389.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $1,149, this offer drops from Apple’s current $679 refurbished listings and is $30 less than our previous mention. iPhone X sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with FaceID, a TrueDepth camera, and more. You can count on this device receiving software updates from Apple for years to come, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more or head below the jump.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale over on this landing page for additional deals on iPhones and more. Woot has a large selection of Apple devices currently marked down alongside a number of deals on Google Pixel smartphones, too.

With your savings, be sure to pick up an iPhone X case. We recommend this option from Spigen that has a minimalist design and available in various finishes. It’s a great way to add some extra protection without adding notable bulk to the mix along the way.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes the price drop we spotted this morning on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at nearly $50 off, which marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked this year.

More on iPhone X:

Apple’s vision has always been to create an iPhone that is entirely screen. One so immersive the device itself disappears into the experience. And so intelligent it can respond to a tap, your voice, and even a glance. With iPhone X, that vision is now a reality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Juicers and blenders up to $170 off in-time for the new...
Save on Google Android smartphones: Pixel 3a drops to $...
Take nearly $50 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for a ...
Powerbeats Pro with Apple’s H1 chip return to $16...
Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box falls to $180 (Orig. $23...
LG’s HomeKit/AirPlay 2 65-inch 4K OLED packs 120H...
Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMacs fall to Am...
Expand your network with NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac ...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Nomad outlet sale takes 40% off or more AirPods and iPhone accessories

From $10 Learn More
$80

Secure your house with four 1080p YI home security cameras at under $16 each

$63 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $25 (33% off)

$3 Learn More
Reg. $5

The Room iOS narrative puzzlers see holiday price drops starting from $1 (Reg. up to $5)

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball 20, Bloons TD 6, Pavilion, Pascal’s Wager, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $698

VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV packs Dolby Vision, more at $548 (Save $150)

$548 Learn More
Up to 35%

Home Depot slashes up to 35% off Milwaukee, RYOBI, and DEWALT tools today only

Shop now! Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $30, Battletoads $10, Tony Hawk $26, more

$30 Learn More