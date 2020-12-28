iPhone deals start at $130 with various models discounted at Woot (Refurb)

Woot offers a selection of iPhones from $130. Our top pick is the certified refurbished iPhone X 256GB for $389.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $1,149, this offer drops from Apple’s current $679 refurbished listings and is $30 less than our previous mention. iPhone X sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with FaceID, a TrueDepth camera, and more. You can count on this device receiving software updates from Apple for years to come, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more or head below the jump.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale over on this landing page for additional deals on iPhones and more. Woot has a large selection of Apple devices currently marked down alongside a number of deals on Google Pixel smartphones, too.

With your savings, be sure to pick up an iPhone X case. We recommend this option from Spigen that has a minimalist design and available in various finishes. It’s a great way to add some extra protection without adding notable bulk to the mix along the way.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes the price drop we spotted this morning on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at nearly $50 off, which marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked this year.

More on iPhone X:

Apple’s vision has always been to create an iPhone that is entirely screen. One so immersive the device itself disappears into the experience. And so intelligent it can respond to a tap, your voice, and even a glance. With iPhone X, that vision is now a reality.

