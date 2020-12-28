Magazine subs from $2.50/yr.: Car and Driver, Bon Appetit, Arch Digest, much more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a notable sale featuring a number of top-rated titles and deep multi-year discounts. This is a perfect opportunity to refresh your existing subscriptions or to score some titles for the new year. With deals starting as low as $2.50 per year, there are some particularly fantastic prices available on titles like Car and Driver, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Consumer Reports, and more. Head below for a closer look.

One of the notable standouts here is the 4-year subscription to Car and Driver magazine for just $10 with free delivery. Regularly as much as $20 per year and currently on sale for $7.50 at Amazon, today’s deal is $2.50 a year and matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on this one. “As one of the leading car publications on the market, Car and Driver features information on “maintenance, comparison shopping, and accessories that help consumers become informed before shopping,” among many other things.

Some other standouts here to keep an eye on are Architectural Digest at $4.50 (very rarely drops to $5 these days, never mind even less) and Bon Appetit which is down at $4 per year. Both of which are among the lowest we have tracked. Browse through everything on tap today right here. All of it ships free, has no sales tax, will never get auto-renewed, and can be shipped to any address with a gift note.

Then go check out our December Reading List and your Amazon First Reads eBook freebies of the month, not to mention our roundup of the best cookbooks to pick up this holiday season. You'll also find some great deals on graphic novels and comics right here with prices starting from just $1.

More on Car and Driver magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

