NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees first discount to $111

-
New low $111

Amazon offers the NERF Star Wars Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster for $110.99 shipped as a pre-order. Typically fetching $120, this is the first discount we’ve seen since it was announced at the beginning of the month and a chance to lock-in the blaster without having to pay full price before it launches next year. Measuring over 50-inches long, this NERF blaster is about as impressive as they come with a design that’s straight out of The Mandalorian. It features plenty of authentic details from the series as well as blaster sound effects, accurate reloading mechanism, and more. Head below for more.

Amazon also backs the NERF Mandalorian Blaster with its Pre-order Price Guarantee, so if there’s another discount before it ships, you’ll be charged the lowest price. So even though you’ll have to wait until 2021 to bring this one to your collection, you’ll be able to lock-in the order now before it inevitably sells out, and without paying full price at that.

Then to complete your Mandalorian cosplay, don’t forget to check out the upcoming Black Series Beskar Helmet which is also on the way. Hasbro also has a Darksaber collectible prop due out next year, as well that’s certainly worth a look for fans of the series.

NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster features:

This dart-firing blaster is meticulously detailed, capturing the look of the Amban Phase-pulse blaster seen in The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney+. The blaster measures 50.25 inches long (1.27 meters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display

