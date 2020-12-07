Disney is teaming up with NERF and Hasbro to release an all-new Amban Phase-Pulse Mandalorian NERF blaster replica. Inspired directly by Din Djarin’s primary weapon from the hit Disney+ show, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the new NERF blaster is also one of the longest the company has ever produced. Head below for a closer look and pre-order details.

New Mandalorian NERF blaster

We have seen some interesting releases inspired by The Mandalorian this year, but the new Amban Phase-Pulse Mandaloarian NERF blaster replica has to be among the most exciting, if not the one of the largest. You might not be able to vaporize folks with this one, but the sniper rifle style replica will fire special edition NERF darts through its 4-foot-long chassis.

Powered by a pair of AAA batteries, there are also some electronic elements at play here. Firstly, the electronic scope has an illuminated lens, while the single dart breech load is complemented by sound effects pulled right from the show itself.

The aforementioned and included ammo comes by way of special edition, all-silver NERF darts that are designed to look like Din Djarin’s Whistling Birds ammunition.

It appears as though Hasbro is keeping the actual blast distance and power of this rifle close to the chest right now. And that might very well mean the oversized barrel and design result in something that’s more of an on-shelf collectible than something that can really fire darts a long way. But it’s hard to say for sure at this point.

Pre-orders go live today!

The new Amban Phase-Pulse Mandaloarian NERF blaster is scheduled to go up for pre-order today at 4 p.m. EST. It will sell for $119.99 and be available for purchase later today at both Amazon and Entertainment Earth. The actual ship date appears to be “Spring 2021” as of right now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the $120 price tag is a bit a tough pill to swallow for a single-shot NERF blaster, anything attached to The Mandalorian is expected to come at some kind of a premium these days. The Amban Phase-Pulse Mandaloarian NERF blaster will certainly be a welcomed addition to any growing Star Wars collection, it’s just hard to say how readily available it will be later today when the pre-orders go live. Nonetheless, get your refresh buttons ready for 4 p.m. this afternoon, and here’s to looking forward to the first fan-altered battle torn modification job we get to see.

