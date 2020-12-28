FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ returns to Amazon low at $151 off, more from $30

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $699 shipped. Usually fetching $850, you’re saving $151 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix as well. Alongside 128GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 720 customers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more from $30.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7, which has brought the price down to $500. That’s alongside all of the best Android app and game deals live right now. Not to mention, the other hardware deals in our Android guide.

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

