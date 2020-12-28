Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ returns to Amazon low at $151 off, more from $30

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $699 shipped. Usually fetching $850, you’re saving $151 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix as well. Alongside 128GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 720 customers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more from $30.

Samsung Galaxy Tab accessories:

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7, which has brought the price down to $500. That’s alongside all of the best Android app and game deals live right now. Not to mention, the other hardware deals in our Android guide.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

