FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Baldurs Gate II, Twilight Pro Unlock, Passpartout, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of the best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. After seeing a slew of notable Android handset offers yesterday and today, we are now ready to gather up all of the most notable price drops on apps courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Today’s collection includes titles such as Baldur’s Gate II, Reminder Pro, Twilight Pro Unlock, Hexologic, Peace, Death!, Passpartout: The Starving Artist, and many more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by a host and Android smartphone including Pixel 3a at $190, the OnePlus 7T at over $100 off, and even more OnePlus promotions with up to $500 in savings. On top of this morning’s Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch deal, we have now begun to roundup all the best 2020 tax deduction opportunities in our annual Write-Off Week feature. Just make sure to dive into today’s Smartphone Accessories post and the latest Amazon Anker sale for all of your Android add-on needs at a major discount. 

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $30, Battletoads $10, Tony Hawk $26, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Baldur’s Gate II:

Kidnapped. Imprisoned. Tortured. The wizard Irenicus holds you captive in his stronghold, attempting to strip you of the powers that are your birthright. Can you resist the evil in your blood and forsake the dark destiny that awaits you? Or will you embrace your monstrous nature and ascend to godhood as the new Lord of Murder? Continue a journey started in Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition or create an entirely new character in this isometric Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game. Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition includes the original 60-hour Shadows of Amn campaign, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Adobe Elements 2020 drops to $50, your choice of Photos...
The Room iOS narrative puzzlers see holiday price drops...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $...
Get $40 Amazon gift card with Microsoft 365 Family 12-m...
Save on Google Android smartphones: Pixel 3a drops to $...
OnePlus 7T delivers a triple camera array for $300 (Reg...
Bundle OnePlus 8T and 7T Android smartphones for $848 a...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball 20, Bloons TD 6, Pavilion, Pascal’s Wager, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

All of the best Mac and iOS Christmas app deals

FREE+ Learn More
35% off

K-Cup packs from just $10: Amazon Solimo, Dunkin Donuts, and more up to 35% off

From $10 Learn More
New low

NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees first discount to $111

$111 Learn More
Save now

Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car mounts, multi-port hubs, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
$75 off

Synology’s DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS falls to second-best price yet at $625 (Save $75)

$625 Learn More
Orig. $100

Adobe Elements 2020 drops to $50, your choice of Photoshop or Premiere

$50 Learn More
Reg. $110

Legend of Zelda Legendary Edition manga box set drops to new low at $78 shipped

$78 Learn More