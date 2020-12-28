All of the best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. After seeing a slew of notable Android handset offers yesterday and today, we are now ready to gather up all of the most notable price drops on apps courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Today’s collection includes titles such as Baldur’s Gate II, Reminder Pro, Twilight Pro Unlock, Hexologic, Peace, Death!, Passpartout: The Starving Artist, and many more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by a host and Android smartphone including Pixel 3a at $190, the OnePlus 7T at over $100 off, and even more OnePlus promotions with up to $500 in savings. On top of this morning’s Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch deal, we have now begun to roundup all the best 2020 tax deduction opportunities in our annual Write-Off Week feature. Just make sure to dive into today’s Smartphone Accessories post and the latest Amazon Anker sale for all of your Android add-on needs at a major discount.

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $30, Battletoads $10, Tony Hawk $26, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Baldur’s Gate II:

Kidnapped. Imprisoned. Tortured. The wizard Irenicus holds you captive in his stronghold, attempting to strip you of the powers that are your birthright. Can you resist the evil in your blood and forsake the dark destiny that awaits you? Or will you embrace your monstrous nature and ascend to godhood as the new Lord of Murder? Continue a journey started in Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition or create an entirely new character in this isometric Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game. Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition includes the original 60-hour Shadows of Amn campaign, and more.

