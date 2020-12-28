Latest Anker sale discounts new projectors, USB-C hubs, more from $9

Anker’s latest Amazon sale features the Nebula Cosmos 1080p Projector for $599.99 shipped when promo code SETOGE21 is applied during checkout. That’s a $200 savings from the regular going rate and $30 under our previous mention. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. The latest projector from Anker features full 1080p and HDR10 support, making it one of the higher-end offerings in Anker’s stable of projectors. Plus it can be ceiling-mounted, features HDMI connectivity, and Android TV support. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more deals.
Another standout is the 60W 5-port Desktop Charger for $32.99. Regularly up to $50, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This multi-port desktop charger delivers four USB-A ports serving up 2.4A speeds alongside a single USB-C output that pushes 60W. Ideal for setups with multiple devices, including some of the latest MacBooks and iPads. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon reviewers.
Other notable deals include:
- PowerExpand 100W USB-C Hub: $80 (Reg. $100)
- w/ code AKSSDHUB
- 2-pack 12W USB Wall Chargers: $12 (Reg. $16)
- Powerdrive 2 USB Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $12)
- …and more!
Swing over to our smartphone accessories guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. One current standout is Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto receiver at a new all-time low of $500.
Anker Nebula Cosmos features:
- Blockbuster Picture Cosmos’s radiant 1080p, 900-ANSI-lumen image features HDR10 so you can watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, shows, and more in incredible detail and clarity with brighter colors and deeper blacks.
- Supersize Your Movies: Forget tiny 60-inch TVs—Go big with Cosmos’s colossal 120-inch picture for that true cinema scale. And thanks to the digital zoom, can you adjust the image size without getting up and moving the projector.
- Every Detail Matters: Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) upscales non-HDR content in real time so that everything you watch looks as crisp and clear as possible. And there’s no need to fiddle with settings menus—Cosmos will upscale automatically.
