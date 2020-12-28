Latest Anker sale discounts new projectors, USB-C hubs, more from $9

Anker’s latest Amazon sale features the Nebula Cosmos 1080p Projector for $599.99 shipped when promo code SETOGE21 is applied during checkout. That’s a $200 savings from the regular going rate and $30 under our previous mention. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. The latest projector from Anker features full 1080p and HDR10 support, making it one of the higher-end offerings in Anker’s stable of projectors. Plus it can be ceiling-mounted, features HDMI connectivity, and Android TV support. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more deals.

Another standout is the 60W 5-port Desktop Charger for $32.99. Regularly up to $50, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This multi-port desktop charger delivers four USB-A ports serving up 2.4A speeds alongside a single USB-C output that pushes 60W. Ideal for setups with multiple devices, including some of the latest MacBooks and iPads. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

Other notable deals include:

Swing over to our smartphone accessories guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. One current standout is Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto receiver at a new all-time low of $500.

Anker Nebula Cosmos features:

Blockbuster Picture Cosmos’s radiant 1080p, 900-ANSI-lumen image features HDR10 so you can watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, shows, and more in incredible detail and clarity with brighter colors and deeper blacks.

Supersize Your Movies: Forget tiny 60-inch TVs—Go big with Cosmos’s colossal 120-inch picture for that true cinema scale. And thanks to the digital zoom, can you adjust the image size without getting up and moving the projector.

Every Detail Matters: Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) upscales non-HDR content in real time so that everything you watch looks as crisp and clear as possible. And there’s no need to fiddle with settings menus—Cosmos will upscale automatically.

