Samsung’s QLED 4K AirPlay 2 TV lineup now up to $1,500 off at all-time lows

Amazon is discounting the Samsung Q90T QLED 4K Smart TV lineup headlined by the 55-inch model for $1,297.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,598, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount and matches the all-time low set just a few times before. Centered around a 55-inch QLED display, Samsung’s Q90T series delivers 4K HDR visuals alongside full array dimming for increased contrast in darker images. Built-in Alexa is joined by AirPlay 2 functionality and access to a variety of streaming channels. Plus, there’s four HDMI ports to complete the package. Over 540 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Samsung QLED Q90T TVs on sale:

Then once your TV has received an upgrade, it’s time to focus on the rest of your home theater. On top of these Sony Dolby Atmos speaker and soundbar deals that are still live from $73, this morning saw the return of the Sonos Playbase at one of its best prices yet. Now down to $548, you’ll be able to save $151 from the going rate.

Samsung QLED Q90T TV features:

4K QLED doesn’t get any better than this. Experience razor-sharp clarity and striking contrast thanks to an intuitive array of LED backlighting. All that spectacle is automatically upscaled to 4K quality by a powerful Quantum Processor. Plus, with Ultra Viewing Angle, every scene looks crisp and clear no matter where you’re sitting.

