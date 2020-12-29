FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop hits Amazon all-time low at $670 ($150 off)

-
$150 off $670

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop 4.5GHz/16GB/256GB for $669.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, today’s deal $150 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For mid-range gamers looking to go beyond a budget offering, this model is certainly worth a gander. Notable features here include a 15.6-inch HD display that’s backed by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, a 4.5GHz processor, and more. There’s a 256GB NVMe SSD inside providing fast storage for your favorite games. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 600 Amazon reviewers.

Take your savings today and upgrade your audio setup with a fresh pair of speakers. This bundle from Cyber Acoustics for around $65 offers integrated gaming lights and a subwoofer, making it both affordable and a solid means for improving your setup. Not mention, it has stellar ratings from nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

As always, our PC gaming guide is being constantly updated with all of the best deals on accessories and more. Don’t miss our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of the Predator Orion gaming PC for more on taking your pandemic experience to the next level.

Acer Nitro 5 features:

  • 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor (Up to 4.5GHz)
  • 15.6″ Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Display | 144Hz Refresh Rate | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Graphics with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • 16GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory | 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M.2 Slots – 1 Slot Open for Easy Upgrades) & 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay

