Amazon’s Gold Box Kindle eBook sale features top-rated titles from $1

-
AmazonMedia
Reg. $10 From $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering various top-rated Kindle eBooks from $0.99. As a comparison, many of these titles typically sell for over $5. All of which will become a permanent part of your library of content. You’ll find a wide range of titles to choose from this go around, including nonfiction, history, sci-fi, biographies, and more. This curated list of titles on sale today has stellar ratings, too, with over 10,000 Amazon customers leaving 4+ star scores on many of these books. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable deals in today’s Gold Box include:

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here for additional markdowns on top-rated eBooks. Our media guide is also a great spot to find various discounts on movies, DVDs, Blu-rays, and more. Make sure to check out this week’s big Discount Magazines sale that features deals from $2.50 per year on Car and Driver, Bon Apetit, and more.

More on The Black Prism:

In a world where magic is tightly controlled, the most powerful man in history must choose between his kingdom and his son in the first book in the epic NYT bestselling Lightbringer series.

