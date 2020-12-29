Save 20% on LaCie’s Rugged Secure 2TB USB-C Hard Drive at $112.50

Amazon offers the LaCie Rugged Secure 2TB Portable USB-C Hard Drive for $112.49 shipped. Usually fetching $140, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention and coming within $2.50 of the all-time low. Encased in LaCie’s signature orange housing, this portable 2TB hard drive is drop-, shock-, and rain-resistant. Its USB-C connectivity not only lets you pair it with a Mac or iPad out of the box, but also delivers up to 130MB/s transfer speeds. There’s also some added encryptions features here to help keep your data safe. With 115 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Those who can live with a smaller capacity hard drive will find this 1TB Rugged LaCie model to be a notable alternative at $75. You’re still going to benefit from USB-C connectivity, not to mention much of the same drop- and water-resistance form-factor found above. The only real trade-off here is you’re only getting half the storage as well as the higher-end encryption tech.

And if portable storage won’t cut it, we’re still tracking a series of deals on WD hard drives, Samsung SSDs, and more from $65. That’s on top of this offer on Synology’s DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS, which has now fallen to its second-best price yet at $75 off.

LaCie Rugged Secure 2TB Drive features:

Protect what matters with Rugged Secure’s AES 256 government grade hardware encrypted password protection. Offering up to 2TB of massive capacity and fast speeds of up to 130MB/s, this portable external hard drive is perfect for trekking near or far thanks to drop, crush, and rain resistance—and Thunderbolt 3, USB C, and USB 3.0 compatibility.

