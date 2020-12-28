Synology’s DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS falls to second-best price yet at $625 (Save $75)

B&H offers the Synology DS1520+ Diskstation 5-Bay NAS for $624.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from $700, today’s offer is only the third price cut we’ve seen, matches the second-best to date, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. As one of the latest and greatest offerings from Synology, its DS1520+ NAS delivers five hard drive bays with support for up to 80TB of storage. You’ll also find a pair of built-in M.2 slots for setting up an SSD cache as well four Gigabit Ethernet ports that enable up to 451MB/s transfer speeds. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details can be found below the fold.

While the featured NAS excels with its four Gigabit Ethernet ports, those in the market for a more affordable option will want to check out the Synology DS920+ at $550. This will still give you one of the brand’s latest models, but in a 4-bay design that supports up to 64TB of storage. There’s also similar SSD caching capabilities and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

But if you’re just after storage and don’t need the power of a NAS, we’re currently seeing a series of hard drives and SSDs on sale from $65, with options from WD and Samsung at up to 28% off. Several of the discounts are certainly worth checking out if you’re looking to fill up either of the aforementioned NAS with storage, as well.

Synology DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS features:

Synology DiskStation DS1520+ is an ideal network-attached storage solution, suitable for small office and IT enthusiasts. Two built-in M.2 SSD slots and Synology SSD Cache technology allow you to boost system I/O and application performance. With scalable storage design, DS1520+ lets you start small and expand storage capacity with the Synology DX517 as your data grows.

