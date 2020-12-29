Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System falls to new low at $430, more from $100

Amazon offers the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System for $429.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer is good for a $70 price cut and marks the very first discount we’ve seen. Perfect for upgrading your home network to a state of the art Wi-Fi system ahead of 2021, this mesh offering from Linksys provides up to 8,100-square feet of 802.11ax coverage. On top of support for over 120 devices, you’ll also be able to count on 4.2Gb/s speeds, gaming-focused features, and three nodes to provide reliable coverage throughout your entire home. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more Wi-Fi 6 deals from $100.

Other Wi-Fi 6 deals:

Then once your system is in order, a new modem might be in the cards for fully taking advantage of the Wi-Fi 6 speeds. We’re still seeing a $30 price cut on Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 model at $150, which is joined by all of the other deals in our networking guide. That includes the second-best price yet on Synology’s DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS at $625.

Linksys Velop WiFi 6 Whole Home Mesh System MX12600 is a router that delivers next-level streaming and gaming to more than 120 devices on your network. It offers a reliable connection for everyone to stream, game, and video chat without interruption. Intelligent Mesh Technology offers whole home coverage that’s easily expandable by adding additional nodes. With easy set up, advanced security and parental controls, MX12600 is an essential upgrade to any home.

