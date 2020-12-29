FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System falls to new low at $430, more from $100

-
AmazonNetworkingLinksys
33% off $100

Amazon offers the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System for $429.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer is good for a $70 price cut and marks the very first discount we’ve seen. Perfect for upgrading your home network to a state of the art Wi-Fi system ahead of 2021, this mesh offering from Linksys provides up to 8,100-square feet of 802.11ax coverage. On top of support for over 120 devices, you’ll also be able to count on 4.2Gb/s speeds, gaming-focused features, and three nodes to provide reliable coverage throughout your entire home. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more Wi-Fi 6 deals from $100.

Other Wi-Fi 6 deals:

Then once your system is in order, a new modem might be in the cards for fully taking advantage of the Wi-Fi 6 speeds. We’re still seeing a $30 price cut on Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 model at $150, which is joined by all of the other deals in our networking guide. That includes the second-best price yet on Synology’s DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS at $625.

Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Linksys Velop  WiFi 6 Whole Home Mesh System MX12600 is a router that delivers next-level streaming and gaming to more than 120 devices on your network. It offers a reliable connection for everyone to stream, game, and video chat without interruption. Intelligent Mesh Technology offers whole home coverage that’s easily expandable by adding additional nodes. With easy set up, advanced security and parental controls, MX12600 is an essential upgrade to any home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

Linksys

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Upgrade your video calls with this 1080p USB webcam at ...
AeroGarden’s Harvest Grower helps you eat healthi...
VAVA’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub packs Gigabit Ethernet, ...
ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision screwdriver set is 40% o...
Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed Mouse returns to low i...
Save $9 on the HomeKit-compatible meross outdoor dual s...
Save up to 67% on JOBY GorillaPods, action grips, and m...
AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit supports tw...
Show More Comments

Related

$110 off

Expand your network with NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi at $190 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

$190 Learn More
20% off

eero’s Pro Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to $319 (Save 20%), more from $79

$79 Learn More
30% off

Upgrade your video calls with this 1080p USB webcam at just $13.50 Prime shipped

$13.50 Learn More
Reg. $150

AeroGarden’s Harvest Grower helps you eat healthier in 2021 at $100 (Save 33%)

$100 Learn More
50% off

Content creators can score a pair of 20-foot Roland mic cables at $30 today (50% off)

$30 Learn More
34% off

VAVA’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub packs Gigabit Ethernet, SD, dual 4K HDMI, more at $66

$66 Learn More
55% off

Save up to 55% on Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and other digital manga from $4

$4 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft Untold Stories, Hydro Coach PRO, and more

FREE+ Learn More