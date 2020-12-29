FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini returns to second-best price at $60 off

PC Richard & Son is offering Apple’s latest Mac mini M1/8GB/256GB for $639 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $699, today’s deal matches our last mention and comes within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Apple’s M1 chip brings quite a few new features to the Mac mini for the first time ever, including support for iOS apps to run natively on the system. It also packs plenty of power, adds the Neural engine, and enabled the computer to run quite optimized for machine learning workflows. Around the back, you’ll find two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more.

Now, Apple’s latest Mac mini sports the same exterior dimensions as the previous-generation, meaning our step-by-step guide on how to mount it under your desk or behind your monitor still apply. You could opt for Apple’s official mount for $35, however, what we recommend is grabbing Sabrent’s mount for just $15 at Amazon.

If 256GB of storage isn’t enough for you, check out this deal we found on LaCie’s Rugged Secure 2TB USB-C Hard Drive. It’s currently 20% off and costs just $112.50, which is a great deal for as much storage as this offers.

Also, be sure to swing by our constantly-updating Apple guide to view all the deals we find each day. Today, for instance, we’re tracking sales on Apple Watch Spot Loop bands, Apple Watch Series 6, and much more.

Mac mini M1 features:

The Apple Mac mini now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). All of this boosts the Mac mini to an entirely different level, as it features up to three times faster CPU performance, up to six times faster graphics, and up to 15 times faster machine learning with the 16-Core Neural Engine. 

