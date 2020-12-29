FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands can be yours for $19 (Reg. $49)

-
Apple
Reg. $49 $19

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering Apple’s official Sport Loop Watch band in 44mm Olive for $19. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for no-cost pickup in most locations. Official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands feature a “soft, breathable, and lightweight” design that’s perfect for workouts and other strenuous activities. The fully-adjustable band makes it easy to find just the right fit for your wrist.

Looking to save a bit further? Perhaps a different color than olive is in order? Check out this very similar Apple Watch band for $13 in a wide range of colors to choose from. You’re likely to find something to fit the bill here that will match your style. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon customers.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a number of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes the price drop we spotted this week on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at nearly $50 off, which marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked this year. There’s also a nice batch of price drops on Apple’s latest wearables with up to $60 off the regular going rate.

Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

  • Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment.
  • The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.
  • On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.
  • You can match this band with any Apple Watch Series 5 case of the same size.

