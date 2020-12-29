Content creators can score a pair of 20-foot Roland mic cables at $30 today (50% off)

Today only, as part of its deals of the day, Musician’s Friend is now offering a 2-pack of 20-foot Roland Black Series XLR Microphone Cables for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it still fetches at Guitar Center, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, Amazon charges $26 for a single 15-footer right now. Whether it’s for your home recording rig, that new mic you scored over Christmas, or for your podcast gear, the Black Series ships with a lifetime warranty and an “ultra-flexible” design that “eliminates” tangling. Features include oxygen-free copper core wire, high-density spiral shielding, and a low-capacitance design that “ensures full frequency reproduction and maximum dynamic.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You could opt for this Gearlux XLR Microphone Cable 2-pack at $25 Prime shipped to save some cash. These cables are 25-feet long so there’s even better value overall here despite only being a $5 price difference compared to our lead deal. But for something even more affordable, check out the AmazonBasics XLR cables which start from $8 Prime shipped and carry stellar ratings from over 15,000 customers.

While we are talking recording and podcasting gear, be sure to dive into our roundup of the best gear to get started. The new USB Tula Mic that doubles as a standalone 8GB recorder is worth a look along with our hands-on video reviews of the HyperX SoloCast and HyperX QuadCast S as well.

More on the Roland Black Series XLR Microphone Cables:

This two-pack of Roland’s Black Series microphone cables delivers professional performance and exceptional value. The multi-strand, oxygen-free copper core wire translates the true tones of voices and instruments, while high-density spiral shielding eliminates unwanted noise. Incorporating high-quality connectors and a low-capacitance design, these rugged cables provide pure, natural, and accurate sound everywhere you play.

