Today only, refurbished iPad deals start at $75: 9.7-inch $260, Air 3 from $390, more

Today only, Woot offers up various refurbished Apple iPads from $74.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 6th Generation iPad from $259.99. It originally sold for $329 or more. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A9 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

Other deals include:

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes the price drop we spotted this week on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at nearly $50 off, which marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked this year.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

9.7-inch Retina display, wide color and true tone

A9 third-generation chip with 64-bit architecture

M9 motion coprocessor

1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

8MP iSight camera

Touch ID

Apple Pay

