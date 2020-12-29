Upgrade your video calls with this 1080p USB webcam at just $13.50 Prime shipped

DEPSTECH Authorized Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p USB Webcam for $13.53 Prime shipped. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $19 and today’s deal saves 30%, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you don’t have a webcam currently installed on your computer, or if you are ready to upgrade to a higher-quality image, this is a great choice. It shoots 1080p and needs nothing more than a spare USB port to function. Plus, it comes included with a webcam lens cover to ensure your privacy when not on a video call. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching some of the features like the built-in shutter for privacy, then you can save a few bucks. This USB webcam also sports a 1080p sensor and comes in at just $10 on Amazon right now.

For those who don’t have USB-A on their computer, you’ll want to pick up some form of an adapter. Well, VAVA’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub offers Gigabit Ethernet, SD, dual 4K HDMI, as well as multiple USB-A ports. At $66, it’s a great buy since you’re saving 34%. However, you can save some cash with nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters at $5 each.

DEPSTECH 1080p USB Webcam features:

1080P computer camera with 1/2.8”CMOS image sensor supplies crisp image and crystal clear video at a fluid 30 frames per/sec, and wide viewing angle shows things wider and clearer.

The fixed focus laptop/desktop webcam with dual digital stereo microphones support automatic noise reduction, helping capture and record clearer and more natural sound. Perfect for online teaching, blogging, conferencing, Live streaming, and video calling.

Full HD 1080P Webcam camera for computer with automatic low-light correction and high dynamic lighting rendering technology can adjust the lighting intelligently and captures clearer image details.

