VAVA’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub packs Gigabit Ethernet, SD, dual 4K HDMI, more at $66

VAVA-USBranch (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $65.99 shipped with the code 4CM2FH9U and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves 34% and beats our last mention by $4 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this USB-C hub delivers just about every port you could need. A single cable will provide 65W USB-C Power Delivery charging, four USB-A ports, SD/microSD, Gigabit Ethernet, and two 4K HDMI outputs. This is perfect if you’ve got Apple’s latest laptops or iPad, given that it can charge and handle data over a single port. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need Thunderbolt 3 connectivity? Well, check out this deal we found on CalDigit’s 15-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock yesterday. It comes in at $190, which saves you $60 from its list price. Sporting SD, Gigabit Ethernet, five USB-A ports, and much more, this dock also offers 87W USB-C Power Delivery, which is something that today’s lead deal just can’t match.

If you don’t need the ample I/O that’s provided by today’s lead deal, opting for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters could be just what you need. While there’s no HDMI, Ethernet, or other built-in ports here, this is perfect for adapting a wireless mouse dongle or printer cable to work with your new machine. Plus, at just $5 each, this is quite budget-focused for those who can’t drop $66 on a hub.

VAVA 12-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

A Full Functional Laptop Companion: VAVA 12-in-1 USB C Docking Station comes with all the necessary functions you need in daily life and general work, Including HDMI, Ethernet, USB 3.0 , USB 2.0, SD/TF card, 3.5mm Audio & Microphone slot, and 1 PD (type C) output to charge your phone.

Brilliant Performance with Dual Display: Try out the latest 4k@60Hz ultra high-definition video in the Mirror Mode with your projector, HDTV or monitor. Optimizing your visual experience of playing video games, watching movies and many other activities.

Auto-Adjusting Ethernet Port: The RJ45 port can recognize your internet speed and automatically adjusts to the highest level, no matter it is 10/100/1000Mbps.

