FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VAVA’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub packs Gigabit Ethernet, SD, dual 4K HDMI, more at $66

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsVAVA
34% off $66

VAVA-USBranch (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $65.99 shipped with the code 4CM2FH9U and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves 34% and beats our last mention by $4 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this USB-C hub delivers just about every port you could need. A single cable will provide 65W USB-C Power Delivery charging, four USB-A ports, SD/microSD, Gigabit Ethernet, and two 4K HDMI outputs. This is perfect if you’ve got Apple’s latest laptops or iPad, given that it can charge and handle data over a single port. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need Thunderbolt 3 connectivity? Well, check out this deal we found on CalDigit’s 15-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock yesterday. It comes in at $190, which saves you $60 from its list price. Sporting SD, Gigabit Ethernet, five USB-A ports, and much more, this dock also offers 87W USB-C Power Delivery, which is something that today’s lead deal just can’t match.

If you don’t need the ample I/O that’s provided by today’s lead deal, opting for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters could be just what you need. While there’s no HDMI, Ethernet, or other built-in ports here, this is perfect for adapting a wireless mouse dongle or printer cable to work with your new machine. Plus, at just $5 each, this is quite budget-focused for those who can’t drop $66 on a hub.

VAVA 12-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • A Full Functional Laptop Companion: VAVA 12-in-1 USB C Docking Station comes with all the necessary functions you need in daily life and general work, Including HDMI, Ethernet, USB 3.0 , USB 2.0, SD/TF card, 3.5mm Audio & Microphone slot, and 1 PD (type C) output to charge your phone.
  • Brilliant Performance with Dual Display: Try out the latest 4k@60Hz ultra high-definition video in the Mirror Mode with your projector, HDTV or monitor. Optimizing your visual experience of playing video games, watching movies and many other activities.
  • Auto-Adjusting Ethernet Port: The RJ45 port can recognize your internet speed and automatically adjusts to the highest level, no matter it is 10/100/1000Mbps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals VAVA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Upgrade your video calls with this 1080p USB webcam at ...
AeroGarden’s Harvest Grower helps you eat healthi...
ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision screwdriver set is 40% o...
Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed Mouse returns to low i...
Save $9 on the HomeKit-compatible meross outdoor dual s...
Easily upgrade your Mac or PC speakers with this Klipsc...
Save up to 67% on JOBY GorillaPods, action grips, and m...
AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit supports tw...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

iVANKY’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub sports SD/microSD, 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, more at 25% off

$28.50 Learn More
33% off

RAYROW’s USB-C hub has dual SD, microSD, 4K HDMI, Ethernet, much more at $40 (33% off)

$40 Learn More

Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs 96W power passthrough [Deal]

Buy now Learn More
Launch savings

Plugable debuts Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac with 100W passthrough charging [Deal]

Buy now Learn More
30% off

Upgrade your video calls with this 1080p USB webcam at just $13.50 Prime shipped

$13.50 Learn More
Reg. $150

AeroGarden’s Harvest Grower helps you eat healthier in 2021 at $100 (Save 33%)

$100 Learn More
50% off

Content creators can score a pair of 20-foot Roland mic cables at $30 today (50% off)

$30 Learn More
55% off

Save up to 55% on Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and other digital manga from $4

$4 Learn More