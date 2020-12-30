Amazon’s offering hair tools from $19 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pro Care (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 29% off on KIPOZI Hair Products from just $19 Prime shipped. One of our top picks from this sale is the Hair Dryer Brush and Volumizer One Step Blow Dryer Brush for $28.97. Regularly priced at $40 and today’s rate is an all-time low. This blow dryer brush was designed to decrease frizz and save you time by stying and drying your hair at the same rate. Plus, it was made to work on any hair type. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Event that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of top brands.

Another notable deal from this sale is the 2-in-1 Straightener and Curling Iron for $39.80. For comparison, this hair tool is regularly priced at $53. Better yet, it features a 100-240V, that lets you use it anywhere in the world. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,000 positive reviews.

KIPOZI Volumizer Dryer Brush features:

Combinating hair dryer, straighten comb, flat iron and curling iron, this versatile one step hair dryer brush was equipped with unique cleaning claw and velvet bag. Make both cleaning and storage conveniently.

The secure and powerful system along with a consistent strong airflow will leave your hair silky smooth, with no dampness.

3 modes cut drying time in half! Low has high wind speed, low temperature, suitable for lock hairstyle in place. Middle has low wind speed, medium temperature, used for short thin hair.

