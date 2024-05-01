HYPER offers up to 50% off for Mother’s Day: Docks, hubs, power banks, cables, from $12.50

Alongside the brand’s Mother’s Day sale, the official HYPER Amazon storefront is now once again offering its high-capacity HyperJuice 245W USB-C 27,000mAh Battery Pack at $169.99 shipped. This model debuted on Amazon late last year at $250 and now carries a $200 regular price both there and directly from HYPER. This offer is $80 off the original price, $30 under the current going rate, and matching our previous mention. It comes within $10 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and lands on par with the best price we have seen on Amazon across 2024. Head below for more details.

As you likely already know, there are more affordable power banks out there for sure, but the HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack is looking to provide a high-end solution that delivers some serious power with a 27,000mAh internal battery and a “whopping 100W Power Delivery passthrough.” It carries four USB-C ports (two at 100W and two at 65W) – you can charge the internal battery while you’re charging up to 4 other devices – alongside an OLED display that provides real-time metrics on battery status data while you’re powering up “laptops, tablets, DSLR cameras, smartphones, drones or gaming consoles.”

As mentioned above, the HYPER Mother’s Day sale is now in full swing with price drops on a wide range of the brand’s Thunderbolt Docks, charging gear, USB-C hubs, and much more. You’ll find up to 50% in savings at the ready here with prices starting from $12.49. Everything is waiting on this landing page.

HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack features:

The HyperJuice battery bank has a 27000 mAh charging capacity and wide device compatibility. Charge four devices like an M1 MacBook, an iPad, a DSLR camera, even a drone or a gaming console at the same time. With a whopping 100W Power Delivery passthrough charging, you can quickly charge the portable battery pack while charging other devices. This hand-carry battery charger has two ports with 100W PD and two 65W PD ports. Get more peace of mind when charging due to our super smart over current, over voltage, over temperature, and short-circuit protection of this usb power bank. Enjoy safe and fast charging with the HyperJuice 65w power bank.

