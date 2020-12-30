Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet hits $249 (Save $50), more from $219

Best Buy is currently offering the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $249 shipped. While you’d normally pay $299, today’s offer takes $50 off the going rate and matches the third-best price to date. Delivering a ChromeOS experience with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, Lenovo mixes things up from other 2-in-1 models by including a detachable keyboard cover. The Chromebook Duet also features 128GB of onboard storage, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor to power it all alongside a USB-C port. Over 810 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

For something a bit more affordable, we’re also tracking the Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook Flex for $219 at Best Buy. Down from $279, you’ll save $60 here with the price matching the all-time low. This touchscreen Chromebook packs similar 2-in-1 functionality as the lead deal, but with a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it from a usual notebook into a tablet form-factor. There’s also 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, alongside a 4.6/5 star rating to complete the package.

Or if you’re in the market for a flagship machine, Lenovo’s 15-inch Yoga Chromebook is still $300 off ahead of the New Year. That’s alongside everything else in our Chromebook guide right now, including a $100 discount on the ASUS Chromebook Flip.

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 128GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

