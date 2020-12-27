FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $300 on Lenovo’s 15-inch Yoga Chromebook at one of its best prices yet

Reg. $900 $600

Lenovo is currently offering its 15-inch Yoga Chromebook 360 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $599.99 shipped when code HOLIDAY2020 has been applied at checkout. Having dropped from $900, you’re saving 33% here with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen this year as well as one of the lowest to date. Centered around its premium 2-in-1 design, Lenovo’s 15-inch Yoga Chromebook features an aluminum chassis alongside a 360-degree folding form-factor. Its 1080p touchscreen is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which completes the package alongside two USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 slot, and a microSD card reader. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 145 customers. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Lenovo’s Yoga Chromebook is an ideal note taking companion for students, so if you plan on taking it to class, grabbing a laptop sleeve is a great way to spend some of the savings from the lead deal. This well-reviewed option at Amazon will only run you $10 and features a water-resistant design. Not to mention, over 28,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Don’t forget to check out the other ongoing price cuts in our Chromebook guide for some additional ways to save. Notably, we’re still tracking a $100 discount on the ASUS Chromebook Flip, which is down to one of its best prices yet.

Lenovo 15-inch Yoga Chromebook features:

From tablet to tent, to stand to laptop mode, the Yoga Chromebook is a 360˚ convertible 2-in-1. As well as a 15.6″ near-edgeless, 10-point touchscreen display with 4K resolution, it has an optional full white-backlit keyboard and spacious trackpad. It also places the latest, streamlined Chrome OS interface at your fingertips—including the Google Play Store, custom Google Maps wallpapers, images, and more.

