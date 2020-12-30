Neato’s Botvac D7 laser-guided vacuum falls to new low at $144 off, more from $250

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $456.32 shipped. Normally fetching $600, you’re saving 24% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $24 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Neato’s Botvac D7 provides a premium vacuuming experience centered around a laser-guided cleaning system to make the most of its 120-minute runtime. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant control for having it take care of the chores without lifting a finger. Neato also claims that its D-shaped design helps the Botvac reach places that other robotic vacuums can’t, and we found that to be true in our hands-on review. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,000 customers. More below.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Neato Robotics D4 Robotic Vacuum for $249.99. Down from $300, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This model comes equipped with a similar D-shaped and laser-guided design to the lead deal, but with a 75-minute runtime. Rated 4/5 stars.

And then once you’ve taken care of the automated cleaning, be sure to check out everything else in our home goods guide. This morning saw a selection of hair care tools on sale from $19 in a limited time Gold Box, among other deals for round the house.

Neato Robotics Botvac D7 features:

Enjoy clean floors at all times with this Neato Botvac robot vacuum. Wi-Fi connectivity puts you in control of the device’s cleaning schedule, and its D-shaped design lets it clean in corners and next to walls and baseboards. This Neato Botvac robot vacuum’s advanced brush system keep floors clear of dirt, fur and allergens.

