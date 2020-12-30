QNAP’s 2-bay 2.5GbE NAS supports speeds of up to 588MB/s at 21% off, now $289

B&H Photo is offering the QNAP TS-253D 2-bay 2.5GbE NAS for $289 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $369 and today’s deal matches our Cyber Monday mention. You’ll find that this NAS sports dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet for faster data transfers on supported networking hardware. Plus, if you use both 2.5GbE ports simultaneously, you can see read and write speeds of up to 588 MB/s and 507 MB/s, respectively. With two bays that each support either a 2.5- or 3.5-inch SSD or HDD, you can enjoy easy storage expansion with a multitude of compatible drives. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Synology DS220j 2-bay NAS is available on Amazon for just under $170. While it doesn’t sport 2.5GbE, you’ll find standard Gigabit Ethernet here as well as the same two drive bays, compatible with either 2.5- or 3.5-inch disks. Not sure if the DS220j is right for you? Blair went hands-on and uses it as their backup machine.

For other desk upgrades, check out the Samsung 32-inch 4K Thunderbolt 3 monitor. It offers 92W charging and is currently $120 off, dropping it to a new low that we’ve tracked. This makes the monitor $450, and that’s a great price for the quality of monitor you’re getting here.

QNAP TS-253D 2-bay NAS features:

Built with dual 2.5GbE connectivity, a 2 GHz quad-core processor, AES-NI hardware encryption, and support for up to two 2.5″ or 3.5″ SATA III drives, the TS-253D 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP adds to your network storage capacity for daily backups, media serving, and file library archiving. The TS-253D supports up to 800 concurrent connections and includes an HDMI 2.0 port with real-time 4K transcoding to share 4096 x 2160 resolution videos to connected devices at 60 Hz. This NAS has a sequential file download speed of up to 295 MB/s and an upload speed and a 293 MB/s over a single 2.5GbE connection. Using both 2.5GbE ports boosts download and upload performance to 588 MB/s and 507 MB/s respectively.

