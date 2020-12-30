Samsung’s 32-inch 4K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor packs 92W charging at $120 off (New low)

Amazon offers the Samsung 32-inch 4K TU87F Thunderbolt 3 Monitor for $449.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $570, you’re saving $120 here with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Samsung’s 32-inch monitor upgrades your workstation with a 4K HDR panel and thin bezel design, as well as an adjustable stand and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. Alongside its HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, one of which can dish out 92W of power. Two USB-A slots and a Gigabit Ethernet port round out the package. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can live without the built-in Thunderbolt 3 hub or charging capabilities, going with Samsung’s Curved 32-inch 4K Monitor at $420 might be a better option for your setup. Not only are you saving an extra bit of cash, but you’ll still benefit from much of the same picture quality, just with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating attached.

Those more in the market for a battlestation-worthy upgrade won’t want to miss out on all of the price cuts in Dell’s end of year sale. While there are plenty of marked down options here, a highlight falls to Alienware’s new 360Hz Gaming Monitor at $244 off. Then just check out everything in our PC gaming guide for more.

Samsung 32-inch 4K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor features:

With 4K UHD resolution, you get stunning, life-like image quality and highly legible fonts thanks to 4x more pixels than a standard Full HD monitor. The large 31.5″ screen provides more room to work so you can be more productive when reviewing lines of code or detailed images. And the VA panel offers wide 178° viewing angles for easy viewing in team huddles and when collaborating with colleagues.

