Alienware’s new 360Hz Gaming Monitor now $244 off in Dell’s end of year sale, more

Dell is kicking off an end of the year sale today, discounting a selection of its monitors, PC accessories, and more. Headlining here is the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) for $724.99 shipped. Normally fetching $969, today’s offer is good for the very first price cut we’ve seen and slashes 25% off the going rate. This 25-inch gaming monitor is geared towards those looking to get the most out of competitive online titles and the like. It packs a 1080p 360Hz IPS panel with 99% sRGB coverage, 1ms response times, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also a pair of HDMI inputs as well as a DisplayPort slot. Having just been released in October, reviews are still rolling in. But Alienware gaming monitors are highly-rated across the board. Head below for more.

If you’d rather trade the more responsive panel in for a larger display, we’re also tracking a notable price cut on the new Alienware 38-inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) for $1,529.99. Normally selling for $1,900, today’s offer is good for a $370 discount, marks the second-best price to date, and is one of the first deals to date. Alienware’s 38-inch model sports a curved panel with 3840 x 1600 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also a pair of HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and USB 3.0 hub to complete the package.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for even more monitors and other gaming accessories. Our PC gaming guide is also worth checking out today, as you’ll find even more upgrades for your battlestation. One highlight is the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, which has dropped to an Amazon low at $670.

Dell 25-inch 360Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The secret to victory is staying one step ahead of the competition and now you can. The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor possesses the world’s fastest refresh rate at 360Hz i . Gameplay is now fully optimized to enable split-second reactions and with a refresh rate this fast, you can count on a no-scope headshot before the enemy even knows you’re there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

