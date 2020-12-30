FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Buds drop to second-best price yet at $70 (Save 30%)

Microsoft currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $69.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, you’re saving 30% here with today’s offer coming within $2 of the Amazon all-time low and matching the second-best price to date. Sporting a truly wireless form-factor, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are a great companion to its handsets. You’ll enjoy 6-hour playback here, with the companion charging case brings an extra seven into the mix. Plus, there’s also AKG drivers and a splash-resistant design that makes them perfect workout companions. Over 33,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you go with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 earbuds instead. This alternative enters with a more affordable $45 price tag, but ditches the more premium build and design found in the lead deal. Though you’ll still enjoy a true wireless form-factor, IPX7 water-resistance, and 7-hour battery life. Not to mention, a 4.3/5 star rating from over 46,000 customers. 

But if neither of the aforementioned pairs are going to cut it for your listening needs, our headphones guide is worth a look. We’re still tracking a notable discount on the Powerbeats Pro at $160, which deliver Apple’s H1 chip alongside $90 in savings.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Upgrade your audio entertainment with these Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones. Optimized drivers offer enveloping bass and a wide range of sounds, while Bluetooth technology makes for convenient wireless connectivity.

