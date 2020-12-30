FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 38% on a 1-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal, now $36

BuyDig is offering a Microsoft Office 365 Personal 12-month Subscription for $35.99 shipped with the code FWB2 at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $59 at Amazon and today’s deal is just $1 above our last mention. If you’re trying to prepare for next semester at home, you’ll want to be sure your computer is ready for it. Having Microsoft Office already installed and ready-to-go is crucial for taking notes, building PowerPoints, and more. This subscription gives you access to Microsoft’s Office suite for 12-months and auto-renews after that. Office 365 also includes 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, which can be used to keep documents, photos, and more safe online and not on your computer. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for other great deals on apps and games? Be sure to swing by our handy guide, which features both iOS and Mac discounts. You’ll find console games, mobile apps, and other software just like featured above in our guide, which we’re constantly updating with the latest deals from around the web.

In need of professional-grade photo or video editing software? Well, Adobe Elements 2020 is currently on sale for $50 each, with both Photoshop and Premiere available to choose from. However, bundling both together nets you photo and video editing capabilities for $60, with the discount reflecting in your cart.

More about Microsoft Office 365 Personal:

  • For 1 person
  • Premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
  • 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person to back up files and photos
  • Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android (iOS and Android require separate app installation)
  • Advance security for email and files
  • Ongoing technical support

