Score refurb Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular models at $250 (Orig. $529), today only

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS + Cellular models in various styles for $249.99. Shipping here is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Having originally retailed for $429, today’s offer is $109 under what you’d pay for a refurbished model direct from Apple and marks one of the best prices to date. Series 4 introduced a refreshed design centered around a larger display than previous Apple Watches alongside a swim-proof casing. The OLED display provides a “bright and colorful” way to keep tabs on notifications, fitness stats, and much more, as well as the added cellular connectivity. A 90-day warranty is also included here. Head below for more.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

Series 4 represents a fundamental redesign and re‑engineering of Apple Watch. From the curved corners of the larger, all‑new display to the architecture of the S4 chip, every detail has been thoughtfully considered. Apple Watch has always been a uniquely personal product. And now it’s even more powerful.

