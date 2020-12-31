Upgrade your battlestation with up to 22% off HyperX keyboards, mice, more from $25

Amazon offers the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Usually fetching $90, today’s offer saves you 22%, marks one of the first discounts we’ve tracked so far, and matches the all-time low. Treat your battlestation to an upgrade for the new year with the HyperX Alloy Origins Core, which features an aircraft-grade aluminum body alongside RGB backlit keys. Macro customization lets you personalize the typing and gaming experience even further, and the brand’s tactile Aqua switches round out the package here with a compact form-factor. Just shy of 1,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $25.

HyperX PC gaming accessories on sale:

Then swing by our PC gaming guide for some additional inspiration for upgrading your battlestation. There are plenty of other peripherals and accessories on sale, including Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed Mouse at an all-time low of $40. You’ll also want to shop everything in Dell’s end of year sale, which is packed with Alienware monitors and more.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins CoreTM is an ultra-compact, sturdy tenkeyless keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy.

