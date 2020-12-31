FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your battlestation with up to 22% off HyperX keyboards, mice, more from $25

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWalmartHyperX
22% off $25

Amazon offers the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Usually fetching $90, today’s offer saves you 22%, marks one of the first discounts we’ve tracked so far, and matches the all-time low. Treat your battlestation to an upgrade for the new year with the HyperX Alloy Origins Core, which features an aircraft-grade aluminum body alongside RGB backlit keys. Macro customization lets you personalize the typing and gaming experience even further, and the brand’s tactile Aqua switches round out the package here with a compact form-factor. Just shy of 1,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $25.

HyperX PC gaming accessories on sale:

Then swing by our PC gaming guide for some additional inspiration for upgrading your battlestation. There are plenty of other peripherals and accessories on sale, including Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed Mouse at an all-time low of $40. You’ll also want to shop everything in Dell’s end of year sale, which is packed with Alienware monitors and more.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins CoreTM is an ultra-compact, sturdy tenkeyless keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Walmart HyperX

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Latest meross Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart garage ...
eufyCam home security system requires no subscription +...
Assemble some LEGO in 2021 with deals on Star Wars, Arc...
Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf falls to a new low in a...
New Beats Flex wireless headphones catch first discount...
Amazon’s offering Ski Goggles from $14 Prime ship...
Keep young ones occupied next year with 12-mo. of Amazo...
Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit and Z-Wave smart locks f...
Show More Comments

Related

From $40

HyperX + SteelSeries PC gaming headsets, keyboards, and peripherals on sale from $40

Up to $25 off Learn More
Review

LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina review: Ending 2020 with LEGO’s largest Star Wars set of the year

Read more Learn More
Reg. $50

Latest meross Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart garage remote hits $41 (Reg. $50)

$41 Learn More
$100 off

eufyCam home security system requires no subscription + has 365-day battery at $100 off

$200 Learn More
60% off

Columbia’s Winter Sale offers up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, boots, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot slashes up to 40% off outdoor tools, snow blowers, more today only

Shop now Learn More
20% off

Assemble some LEGO in 2021 with deals on Star Wars, Architecture, more from $12

$12 Learn More
25% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale takes extra 25% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

From $5 Learn More