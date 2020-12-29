Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed Mouse returns to low in several colors at $40 (33% off)

Amazon offers the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is good for a 33% price cut, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and one of the first times we’ve seen all of the styles on sale together. Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed Mouse elevates your gaming setup with a 12,000 DPI HERO optical sensor for eSports-grade performance. It can go for 250-hours on a single AA battery and features a pair of customizable buttons on the side. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Put your savings to work and grab a new mouse pad for your battlestation. This well-reviewed extended option at Amazon will only set you back $16 and has enough room for a keyboard on top of a mouse. Its non-slip base pairs nicely with a water-resistant design and a 4.8/5 star rating from over 14,000 customers completes the package.

If you’re prefer a more workstation-oriented peripheral, we’re still tracking Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 Mouse at a new Amazon low of $69. That’s alongside all of the other deals in our PC gaming guide, like these Alienware monitor price cuts that you’ll find in Dell’s end of year sale.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Mouse features:

Plow through the competition with this Logitech Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse. A 1 ms response time ensures that every movement translates almost instantly on the screen, and the ultra-precise optical sensor means that every twitch is recorded with accuracy. This Logitech Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is specifically crafted for competition-level events.

