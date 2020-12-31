FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Beats Flex wireless headphones catch first discount to $45

Amazon offers the new Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $44.89. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $50 here with today’s deal marking the first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Given the rather affordable regular price tag, by Beats standard, today’s deal is all the more notable.

Top features include Apple’s W1 chip, which provides fast pairing and help push up to 12-hours of battery life on a single charge. You’ll find a familiar around-the-neck design here with integrated controls on the wire. We loved them in our hands-on review and over 1,100 Amazon customers have left solid ratings, as well.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest Beats? Save a bit more and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds, just make sure to clip the on-page coupon. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and Siri support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

For a more robust option, check out the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones that are currently marked down to $200. That’s a 33% savings from the regular going rate and matching the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include a premium leather and metal design that will certainly standout with its build quality. Learn more here.

Beats Flex features:

  • Magnetic earbuds with Auto-Play/Pause
  • Up to 12 hours of listening time
  • All-day comfort with Flex-Form cable and four eartip options
  • Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip for seamless connectivity
  • Audio Sharing lets you wirelessly share audio with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods
  • Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

