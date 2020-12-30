V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-time lows from $200 (Save $100)

Amazon offers the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones in three styles for $199.99 shipped. Saving you $100 from the usual $300 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and marks one of the first times we’ve seen the headphones at this price. Rocking the brand’s signature design with premium materials, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 is comprised of lightweight steel frame with durable vegan leather accenting. There are dual 50mm drivers that achieve “an immersive 3D soundstage” alongside 14-hour battery life to complete the package. Over 490 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you fancy yourself as something of an audiophile, going with the Codex Edition of V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones might be a better option, especially considering they are also on sale for $249.98. Down from the usual $350 going rate, you’re saving $100 here and matching the all-time low. This pair of cans delivers the same overall design and drivers found above, but with support for additional audio codecs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones feature:

Crossfade 2 Wireless is the hybrid Bluetooth and pure analog wired headphone with virtually identical sound in either mode. Wired mode provides zero latency, with dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers, hi-resolution CCAW coils Made in Japan, and JAS certified Hi-Res Audio. Cushions and SteelFlex headband create natural noise isolation, optimal bass and an immersive 3D soundstage.

