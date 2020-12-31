FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit and Z-Wave smart locks from $149

-
AmazonSmart HomeYale
33% off $149

Amazon offers the Yale Assure Lock SL Wi-Fi for $199.99 shipped. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the all-time low set once before back in May. This HomeKit-enabled smart lock pairs right to your network thanks to built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and will also integrate with Alexa and Assistant setups. On top of being able to use your smartphone, a built-in touchscreen offers yet another way to ditch your keys. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, and Amazon shoppers tend to agree with a 4.3/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more from $149.

Other Yale smart locks on sale:

While you’re thinking about renovating an existing Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup in 2021, our smart home guide is worth a look with plenty of other ongoing price cuts. We’re still tracking Wemo’s HomeKit Smart Plug at an all-time low of $15, as well as various Z-Wave accessories starting at $30.

Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt features:

Enjoy keyless entry to your home with this Yale Assure lock. The compatible August Connect app works with smart assistants to provide remote and voice-activated controls, and the 24-hour activity log delivers round-the-clock monitoring of ingress and egress. This Yale Assure lock in satin nickel finish has a capacitive touch screen pad and backlit numbers that ensure effortless operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Yale

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Latest meross Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart garage ...
eufyCam home security system requires no subscription +...
Assemble some LEGO in 2021 with deals on Star Wars, Arc...
Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf falls to a new low in a...
Upgrade your battlestation with up to 22% off HyperX ke...
New Beats Flex wireless headphones catch first discount...
Amazon’s offering Ski Goggles from $14 Prime ship...
Keep young ones occupied next year with 12-mo. of Amazo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $50

Latest meross Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart garage remote hits $41 (Reg. $50)

$41 Learn More
Reg. $250

August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock falls to new all-time low at $199 (Save 20%)

$199 Learn More
Reg. $200

Bring Siri to the front door with Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt at $158 (Save 21%)

$158 Learn More
Reg. $108

Wyze Lock returns to the Amazon all-time low with Alexa control in tow at $90

$90 Learn More
Review

LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina review: Ending 2020 with LEGO’s largest Star Wars set of the year

Read more Learn More
$100 off

eufyCam home security system requires no subscription + has 365-day battery at $100 off

$200 Learn More
60% off

Columbia’s Winter Sale offers up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, boots, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot slashes up to 40% off outdoor tools, snow blowers, more today only

Shop now Learn More