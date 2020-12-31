Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit and Z-Wave smart locks from $149

Amazon offers the Yale Assure Lock SL Wi-Fi for $199.99 shipped. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the all-time low set once before back in May. This HomeKit-enabled smart lock pairs right to your network thanks to built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and will also integrate with Alexa and Assistant setups. On top of being able to use your smartphone, a built-in touchscreen offers yet another way to ditch your keys. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, and Amazon shoppers tend to agree with a 4.3/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more from $149.

Other Yale smart locks on sale:

While you’re thinking about renovating an existing Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup in 2021, our smart home guide is worth a look with plenty of other ongoing price cuts. We’re still tracking Wemo’s HomeKit Smart Plug at an all-time low of $15, as well as various Z-Wave accessories starting at $30.

Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt features:

Enjoy keyless entry to your home with this Yale Assure lock. The compatible August Connect app works with smart assistants to provide remote and voice-activated controls, and the 24-hour activity log delivers round-the-clock monitoring of ingress and egress. This Yale Assure lock in satin nickel finish has a capacitive touch screen pad and backlit numbers that ensure effortless operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!