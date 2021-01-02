Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by $70, now priced from $80

Today only, Woot is offering the previous-generation Amazon Fire HD 10 in multiple configurations as low as $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be added at checkout. Originally $150, that’s what the current-generation goes for at Amazon and today’s deal is the best available. Offering a large 10.1-inch 1080p display with up to 10-hours of battery life, this tablet is perfect for content consumption or social media. With Dolby Audio, stereo speakers, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage (which can be expanded with a microSD), you’ll be able to enjoy all types of media here. Plus, you can use it to pay bills online, play games, or read a book. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Have young ones? Well, a 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription is a must-have. Right now, it’s down to just $20, which is 70% below its normal going rate. This subscription delivers the ability for your kids to enjoy movies, music, apps, and books without you worrying about the content.

If you don’t need the larger 10.1-inch display or 32GB of built-in storage, Amazon’s Fire 7 is a great alternative. The current-generation comes in at $50 right now and you’ll find 16GB of capacity here, though, similarly, it can be expanded via a microSD card.

More about the Fire HD 10:

Brilliant 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly

Use Alexa hands-free mode to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores, display the weather, and more—just ask

Call or message almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with a Fire tablet, Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to enabled Echo devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!