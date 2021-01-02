FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your Kindle library with Amazon’s 1-day-only sale on the “Best Books of the Decade”

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of “The Best Books of the Decade” on Kindle priced as low as $0.99. One of our favorites is Cooking for One: Scaled Recipes at $9.99. Normally $18, today’s deal saves you $8 and marks the all-time low that we’ve tracked only twice before. If you’re someone who lives by themselves, then it can sometimes be difficult to manipulate a recipe to be great for a single use. Well, this eBook offers more than 160 “perfectly portioned, easy-to-execute recipes.” They offer “flexible ingredient lists” that can easily be worked with no matter what’s in your pantry, as well as improvisational hints to tweak things to your taste. Rated 4.6/5 stars. This is far from the only book on sale, and there are many fictional works available as well, so be sure to check it out before these deals are gone.

More of a comic book reader? Well, we’re tracking up to 55% off Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and other digital manga priced as low as $4. These purchases, like the eBooks above, will become a part of your collection forever.

Need content for your young ones to read? Well, right now, you can pick up 1-year of Amazon Kids+ with a plethora of content to browse and enjoy for just $20. That’s 70% off its normal rate and works for up to four kids.

More about Cooking for One:

Discover the joy of cooking for yourself with more than 160 perfectly portioned, easy-to-execute recipes, flexible ingredient lists to accommodate your pantry, and ideas for improvising to your taste.

Taking care to prepare a meal for yourself is a different experience than cooking for others. It can be a fun, casual, and (of course) delicious affair, but there are challenges, from avoiding a fridge full of half-used ingredients to ending up with leftovers that become boring after the third reheat.

