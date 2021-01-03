Seagate Xbox Game Drive portable SSDs fall to new all-time lows from $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Seagate Game Drive Xbox 1TB Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just twice before. You can also grab the 2TB version for $299.99, down from $380. If you don’t plan on upgrading to an Xbox Series S anytime soon, picking up on of Seagate’s Game Drives is a great way to prolong the life of your One X. It delivers up to 2TB of additional storage for games, letting you store an additional 50 titles. There’s also USB 3.0 connectivity as well as its built-in SSD for reliable performance. Plus, you’re also getting 2-months of Xbox Game Pass here, as well. Over 25,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

If the two discounted storage capacities above are a bit overkill for your setup, going with the 500GB Seagate Game Drive is a great way to save even more. It currently goes for $100 at Amazon right now, providing a more affordable way to upgrade your Xbox with some additional SSD storage.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking some discounts on G-Technology’s lineup of G-DRIVE USB-C Hard Drives. With prices starting at $142, you’ll be able to score some of the best prices to date on these desktop storage devices while saving as much as $100.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox features:

With 1TB of space on this gaming SSD, store 25+ titles and boot games faster with the full-throttle speeds of Game Drive for Xbox SSD. This portable external solid state drive comes with a limited-time membership to Xbox Game Pass for immediate access to 100+ great games. Dive into the action with quick step-by-step setup and plug-and-play USB 3.0 connectivity—no power cable needed. Lightweight, shock-resistant, featuring a sleek black finish to complement the Xbox One X, this is the perfect portable drive for a leveled-up gaming experience.

