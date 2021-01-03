FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Seagate Xbox Game Drive portable SSDs fall to new all-time lows from $160 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonApps GamesBest PC Gaming Dealsseagate
20% off $160

Amazon offers the Seagate Game Drive Xbox 1TB Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just twice before. You can also grab the 2TB version for $299.99, down from $380. If you don’t plan on upgrading to an Xbox Series S anytime soon, picking up on of Seagate’s Game Drives is a great way to prolong the life of your One X. It delivers up to 2TB of additional storage for games, letting you store an additional 50 titles. There’s also USB 3.0 connectivity as well as its built-in SSD for reliable performance. Plus, you’re also getting 2-months of Xbox Game Pass here, as well. Over 25,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

If the two discounted storage capacities above are a bit overkill for your setup, going with the 500GB Seagate Game Drive is a great way to save even more. It currently goes for $100 at Amazon right now, providing a more affordable way to upgrade your Xbox with some additional SSD storage.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking some discounts on G-Technology’s lineup of G-DRIVE USB-C Hard Drives. With prices starting at $142, you’ll be able to score some of the best prices to date on these desktop storage devices while saving as much as $100.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox features:

With 1TB of space on this gaming SSD, store 25+ titles and boot games faster with the full-throttle speeds of Game Drive for Xbox SSD. This portable external solid state drive comes with a limited-time membership to Xbox Game Pass for immediate access to 100+ great games. Dive into the action with quick step-by-step setup and plug-and-play USB 3.0 connectivity—no power cable needed. Lightweight, shock-resistant, featuring a sleek black finish to complement the Xbox One X, this is the perfect portable drive for a leveled-up gaming experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best PC Gaming Deals seagate

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bundle GoPro’s latest HERO9 Black Action Cam with...
HORI’s Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepad fall...
Take $160 off Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6s Pro...
Save up to 40% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, monitors, ...
Save up to 30% on highly-rated workout supplements from...
Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+...
simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encoura...
Amazon will ship Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $140

Save 20% on LaCie’s Rugged Secure 2TB USB-C Hard Drive at $112.50

$112.50 Learn More
Reg. $65

Bundle a Nest Mini Smart Speaker and plug for $30 (Reg. $65)

$30 Learn More
$150 off

Select Apple Watch Series 5 models discounted by $150 delivering some of the best prices yet

From $379 Learn More
Up to 20%

Home Depot takes up to 20% off ladders, paint accessories, more today only

Save now! Learn More
$249 value

ecobee3 lite HomeKit thermostat includes three sensors at $170 (Save $79), more from $62

$170 Learn More
Save $100

Bundle GoPro’s latest HERO9 Black Action Cam with its Adventure Kit at $399 (Save $100)

$399 Learn More
20% off

HORI’s Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepad falls to low of $45, more from $20

$20+ Learn More
New low

Take $160 off Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6s Pro Smartwatch at a new all-time low

$160 off Learn More