Save up to $100 on G-Technology's USB-C Hard Drives starting at $142

-
Amazonmac accessoriesg-technology
$100 off $142

Amazon is currently discounting G-Technology’s lineup of G-DRIVE USB-C Desktop Hard Drives headlined by the 10TB model at $299.95 shipped. Usually fetching $400, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $18 of the 2020 low, and is the third-best best we’ve seen this year. Wrapped in an aluminum enclosure that’ll fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup, this desktop hard drive furthers that Mac compatibility with USB-C connectivity. Alongside up to 195MB/s transfer speeds, there’s also a 3-year warranty adding some extra peace of mind into the mix on this 10TB drive. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 535 customers.

If the 10TB model isn’t quite what you’re looking for, you can also grab the 6TB G-DRIVE for $194.74 with the price dropping at checkout. Usually selling for $250, you’re saving 22% here and marking one of the best prices to date. Or just go with the 4TB version at $142.45, down from $180. In either case, you’ll benefit from the same design and USB-C connectivity as found above.

If you’d rather build out your own storage system, QNAP’s 2-bay 2.5GbE NAS is currently on sale as well for $289. Pair it with some of the deals we spotted earlier in the week on WD hard drives from $65 and you’ll be all set for backups and the like. We’re also still seeing G-Technology’s Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drives from $549 right now.

G-DRIVE USB-C Desktop Hard Drive features:

The G-DRIVE USB-C external drive delivers reliable, high-capacity storage in a compact, stylish package. Encased in an all-aluminum enclosure and featuring a versatile USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface that meets the needs of the creative enthusiast, this drive is perfect for easy access to stored HD videos, photos and music while charging your MacBook. The G-DRIVE USB-C external drive is plug and play on Mac and can be easily reformatted for Windows.

