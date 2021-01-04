Apex Legends is starting 2021 off with a bang, launching its first Season 7 Collection Event tomorrow at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. This event not only has a new town takeover by Pathfinder but also has an associated rewards track with collectible cosmetics and the latest Gibraltar heirloom. What all does the new Airdrop Escalation Takeover game-type and the rest of Fight Night include? Well, keep reading to find out.

Airdrop Escalation Takeover offers an all-new limited time mode in a different way

Normally, limited time modes (or LTMs as we’ll call them from here on out) are a separate game in its own playlist with Apex, but Airdrop Escalation Takeover is a bit different. Instead of being in its own playlist, this LTM will “takeover” the normal “Play Apex” game mode. This is a classic battle royale, but with “way, way more supply drops.” Immediately after leaving the Jumpship, you’ll find a cluster of four supply drops strewn across the map. Plus, during each round, more will drop at the same speed as Lifeline’s Care Packages.

Unlike Lifeline’s Care Packages, however, each drop will contain a fully-kitted weapon of different tiers, depending on what round you’re in. Apex gives an example of a round one drop offering a level two kitted weapon, while round four’s will have red armor and crate weapons.

Pathfinder’s Town Takeover delivers a unique experience in the Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event

For years, Apex players have had “brawl” events where two players drop all weapons and armor, punching to the death. But, the major flaw here is that any player could grab a weapon or armor at any time and “cheat” — at least, “cheat” as much as you can when playing with homemade rules. The team at Respawn noticed this and brought a unique experience to the Pathfinder town takeover — a Fight Night Ring. Once you enter the ring, you’ll be prevented from using weapons or abilities. The only way to punch someone to their death. Worried about outside interference? Well, don’t. There’s a force field around the ring that ensures no projectiles, grenades, or abilities can enter.

You will, however, find loot balls inside that contain rare items. Just keep in mind, picking them up will only help you once you leave the ring, as they can’t be used inside.

Loot MRVNs deliver gear around the map of various tiers

MRVN was previously decommissioned but has since been brought back. The robots are spread around Olympus and will give you loot after interacting with them. On their faces, you’ll see different colored faces: white sad, neutral blue, pleased purple, or very happy yellow. Depending on which color the face is displaying will change what tier loot you get, from common level one white to legendary level four yellow.

You can either thank the MRVN for their help or shoot them, the choice is yours. Should you decide to blast away, there’s a chance you could get an arm to store in your inventory…which could prove useful later. Taking the arm to another MRVN could be the missing piece and gain you a reward, but you’ll have to try it to find out.

Availability

Apex Legends Season 7 Fight Night Collection Event launches tomorrow, January 5 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and will be a free update to all existing and new Apex Legends players.

