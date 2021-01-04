FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Aukey’s 9-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub packs 100W PD charging at $42 (Save 30%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesaukey
Reg. $60 $42

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers its 9-Port Portable USB-C Hub for $41.99 shipped when applying code 4OANDQGV at checkout. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, marks only the second time on sale, and is a new all-time low. With the ability to drive two 4K displays at 60Hz thanks to a pair of onboard HDMI ports, this 9-port USB-C hub streamlines your desktop workstation. On top of support for 100W USB-C power passthrough, there’s two USB-A ports, a pair of USB-C inputs, SD card readers, and Gigabit Ethernet. An aluminum casing completes the package to fit right in with the rest of your Mac setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 450 customers. Head below for more.

Save a bit more by going with Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub instead. This alternative will net you a similar array of I/O, just without the more premium aluminum design found above. Entering at $36, you’re also giving up the dual monitor support found on the lead deal, but that may very well be with the extra 15% in savings here. It also comes backed with an equally as impressive 4.5/5 star rating from over 3,400 customers.

Then check out all of the deals in Anker’s new year sale that went live this morning. While there are a variety of everyday carry upgrades available, the brand’s Elite Thunderbolt Dock is seeing a notable price cut to $200 if you’re after a more desktop-worthy solution.

Aukey 9-Port Portable USB-C Hub features:

Turn two MacBook Pro or MacBook Air side-by-side USB-C ports into 2 4K HDMI ports, 1 USB-C data port, 1 USB Power Delivery pass-through charging port, 2 USB ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot. A multifunctional light-weight and portable docking station to meet all your needs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air co...
Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robot...
Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $...
Build out your at-home gym with Sunny Health & Fit...
Drill, tap, and countersink in one step with DEWALTR...
Razer Opus ANC Headphones return to all-time low at $15...
Save up to 42% on TP-Link Kasa smart RGB light strips, ...
Instant Vortex 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven hits Amazon low at...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Aukey’s Amazon sale has 100W USB-C chargers, car mounts, multi-port hubs, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
34% off

VAVA’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub packs Gigabit Ethernet, SD, dual 4K HDMI, more at $66

$66 Learn More
Launch savings

Plugable debuts Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac with 100W passthrough charging [Deal]

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $150

Jackery’s Portable Power Station Explorer packs 167Wh of capacity at $119 (Reg. $150)

$119 Learn More

discovery+ launches today: Here’s everything you need to know including promotions

Learn More
$8 off

Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air compressor at under $20 ($8 off)

$20 Learn More
$180 off

Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robotic vacuums from $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $50

Refresh your kitchen utensils with this 17-pc. Cuisinart set for $20 shipped (Reg. up to $50)

$20 Learn More