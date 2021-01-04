Aukey’s 9-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub packs 100W PD charging at $42 (Save 30%)

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers its 9-Port Portable USB-C Hub for $41.99 shipped when applying code 4OANDQGV at checkout. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, marks only the second time on sale, and is a new all-time low. With the ability to drive two 4K displays at 60Hz thanks to a pair of onboard HDMI ports, this 9-port USB-C hub streamlines your desktop workstation. On top of support for 100W USB-C power passthrough, there’s two USB-A ports, a pair of USB-C inputs, SD card readers, and Gigabit Ethernet. An aluminum casing completes the package to fit right in with the rest of your Mac setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 450 customers. Head below for more.

Save a bit more by going with Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub instead. This alternative will net you a similar array of I/O, just without the more premium aluminum design found above. Entering at $36, you’re also giving up the dual monitor support found on the lead deal, but that may very well be with the extra 15% in savings here. It also comes backed with an equally as impressive 4.5/5 star rating from over 3,400 customers.

Then check out all of the deals in Anker’s new year sale that went live this morning. While there are a variety of everyday carry upgrades available, the brand’s Elite Thunderbolt Dock is seeing a notable price cut to $200 if you’re after a more desktop-worthy solution.

Aukey 9-Port Portable USB-C Hub features:

Turn two MacBook Pro or MacBook Air side-by-side USB-C ports into 2 4K HDMI ports, 1 USB-C data port, 1 USB Power Delivery pass-through charging port, 2 USB ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot. A multifunctional light-weight and portable docking station to meet all your needs

